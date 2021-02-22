Duke-Syracuse basketball live updates

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Big Monday makes its annual trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium when Duke plays Syracuse Monday night on ESPN at 7 p.m. Both teams have won their last three games as they seek to build NCAA tournament resumes. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game ends for a full recap.

Pregame update

Duke stays with its same lineup for the sixth consecutive game as the Blue Devils will go with freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach, sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt and freshman center Mark Williams. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski first used this lineup when Duke lost to UNC 91-87 on Feb. 6.

While Krzyzewski has used nine different lineups this season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has only used three. The starting five he’s going with against Duke is the same one he’s used in every Orange game starting with a Dec. 12 win over Boston College. The Syracuse starting five includes Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier and Marek Dolezaj.