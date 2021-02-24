NC State at Virginia basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

Virginia head basketball coach Tony Bennett says N.C. State is a better team since the two squads last met on Feb. 3.

Does Bennett have a point? Perhaps. The Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) has gone 3-2 since that meeting in Raleigh and takes a two-game streak into Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday. N.C. State had one of its best all-around performances in an 80-62 win over Wake Forest on Saturday and will catch a Cavaliers team (23-7, 15-5) that’s dropped two in a row.

“This is the time of year where teams really improve,” Bennett said on the ACC coaches call. “Especially if they are talented and well-coached. They are playing good basketball from that last game. I think Kevin (Keatts) does a great job. They have, they have athleticism and more experience than they did three weeks ago.”

N.C. State, however, has had a hard time in Charlottesville. The Wahoos are 8-1 against the Wolfpack in John Paul Jones Arena.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Wolfpack basketball

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) will be on the call.

Betting odds

Virginia is an 11-point favorite over N.C. State, according to Vegas Insider.

