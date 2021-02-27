Duke-Louisville live updates: Game start pushed a bit later

Basketball Court Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

The Louisville Cardinals battle the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night in an ACC basketball game televised by ESPN. Duke (11-8. 9-6 ACC) enters on a four-game winning streak while the Cardinals (12-5, 7-4 ACC) are playing their third game since returning from a coronavirus-forced break earlier this month. Follow along here throughout the game for updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.

Pregame update

The Duke-Louisville game, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will now tip at 6:10 p.m. as ESPN executed a slide to the start. North Carolina’s game with Florida State, which began at 4 p.m., precedes the Duke-Louisville game on ESPN and the network has the option to push the start of a game back to ensure the it is shown on the network in its entirety.