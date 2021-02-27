College Sports Photos: UNC faces Florida State in college basketball action By Robert Willett February 27, 2021 06:00 PM, ORDER REPRINT → North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Chapel Hill, NC See photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ ACC basketball game against the Florida State Seminoles in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes (31) fouls North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) battles for a loose ball with Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Fans stand for players introductions as North Carolina faces off against Florida State on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Under new state CVOID-19 guidelines fans are being allowed into the game. Approximately 2400 students were given tickets. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) breaks to the basket past Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) secures an offensive rebound over Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has a word with RaiQuan Gray (1) during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) secures an offensive rebound over Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton talks with his team during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) gets a dunk over the Florida State defense of M.J. Waller (23), Malik Osborne (10) and Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) reacts after scoring four points and giving North Carolina a seven point lead over Florida State in the second half Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) is greeted by teammates after scoring four points and giving North Carolina a seven point lead over Florida State in the second half Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams acknowledges the crowd as he is honored for his 900th career win, following the Tar Heels’ 78-70 win over Florida State on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Comments
