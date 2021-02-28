NC State-Pittsburgh Live Blog: Wolfpack looking for fourth straight win

Fans cheer the Wolfpack before N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (11-9, 7-8) hosts Pittsburgh (9-9, 5-8) for the final game at PNC this season. The Wolfpack comes into the contest on a three-game win streak. N.C. State defeated Pittsburgh on the road 11 days ago and returns to PNC for the first time in 15 days. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

PREGAME NOTES

N.C. State is looking for its first four-game conference win streak since the 2017-18 season. The Wolfpack has won 11 straight games over Pittsburgh. The projected starting lineup for N.C. State remains the same. Freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron will start in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the frontcourt.