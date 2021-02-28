College Sports

NC State-Pittsburgh basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron (1) slams in two during the Wolfpack’s victory over Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron (1) slams in two during the Wolfpack’s victory over Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff The Daily Progress via Pool
RALEIGH

N.C. State hopes to ride momentum into March as the Wolfpack (11-9, 7-8) welcomes Pittsburgh (9-9, 5-8) into PNC Arena.

N.C. State has won three games in a row and defeated the Panthers, 74-73, on the road 11 days ago. It’s the first home game in 15 days for the Wolfpack

HOW TO WATCH CAVALIERS VS. WOLFPACK BASKETBALL

The game tips off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Biancardi will be on the call.

BETTING ODDS

N.C. State opens as a seven point favorite over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH AT NC STATE

WHEN: 4 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: PNC Arena

WATCH: ACC Network

