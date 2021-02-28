Not this year: Aggies upend Gamecocks to win SEC regular-season conference crown

At halftime Sunday, South Carolina women’s basketball was poised to take over in College Station.

Yes, the No. 5 Gamecocks trailed No. 3 Texas A&M by a point, but they had the momentum, with a 10-0 surge to erase a large deficit. They traded baskets and positioned themselves for a strong second half, just like they had in wins over Arkansas and Kentucky.

Instead, a disastrous third quarter set them back, and a furious fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t enough. South Carolina fell 65-57 to the Aggies.

With the loss, the Gamecocks were denied a sixth SEC regular season championship in the past eight years. The Aggies, meanwhile, claimed their first league title and the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference tournament.

It took USC nearly seven minutes to score in the third quarter, and A&M outscored coach Dawn Staley’s squad 19-8, stretching its lead to a dozen points.

But the Gamecocks refused to go away quietly, charging back into the contest with a 12-1 run in the fourth frame to close within three points. That was as close as they got, though, missing eight of their final nine shots.

Sophomore forward Aliyah Boston led the Gamecocks with a double-double, tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Destanni Henderson and sophomore guard Zia Cooke had 15 points each as well.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Back-and-forth battle

From the opening tip, intensity was high with the conference title at stake. Within the first four minutes, there had been three jump balls as defenders swarmed ball-handlers and forced turnovers.

The Gamecocks and the Aggies, the top two defensive scoring teams in the SEC, kept that going throughout the early portion of the first quarter, with as many turnovers as made field goals early on.

Around four minutes into the contest, however, Aliyah Boston picked up an offensive foul, forcing her to the bench. Without her on the floor, A&M was able to take advantage on the offensive glass, collecting five second-chance points to none for South Carolina.

Carolina countered with its transition offense. Staley’s squad entered the game averaging 17 points on fast breaks, and by the end of the first quarter, the Gamecocks had six in transition compared to none for Texas A&M. That helped them bounce back after USC went down 11-6, ripping off a 6-0 run to briefly retake the lead.

Texas A&M quickly took it back and got a last-second bucket to take a 17-14 lead after 10 minutes. The Aggies stretched that lead even more in the second with a 9-2 run early, but once more South Carolina responded. Boston and junior guard Destanni Henderson combined for every point in a 10-0 run.

2. Boston’s bigger role

After the Gamecocks defeated Ole Miss, coach Dawn Staley made it clear — Aliyah Boston couldn’t take just four shots in a game, as she did against the Rebels.

And sure enough, Boston was fed the ball a lot more Sunday, resulting in her reaching four shots in the first half, even with foul trouble keeping her on the bench for a good stretch.

Into the second half, the Aggies deployed a matchup zone defense to frustrate Boston, and she wound up going 0 for 3 from the field in that difficult third quarter. In the fourth, though, she came roaring back with five points, five rebounds and two assists, helping orchestrate the offensive comeback.

3. 3-point blues

South Carolina entered the game attempting just 12.9 3-pointers per game — the percentage of its shots from 3 ranked fifth lowest in the country. On Sunday, however, the Aggies packed it in inside and forced the Gamecocks to let it fly from the perimeter. Nearly a third of USC’s field goal attempts were from 3-point territory, and they went in at just a 22.7% clip, dragging South Carolina’s overall field goal percentage down to 32.4%.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

What: SEC tournament quarterfinals

Who: No. 2 seed South Carolina vs. No. 11 seed

When: Friday, March 7

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

Watch: SEC Network