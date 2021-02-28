College Sports

Photo Gallery: NC State’s ACC basketball game against Pittsburgh

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday February 28, 2021.

STATEPITT06-022821-EDH.jpg
Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie (11) heads to the basket as N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEPITT07-022821-EDH.jpg
Pittsburgh’s Nike Sibande (22) fouls N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEPITT05-022821-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) drives by Pittsburgh’s Ithiel Horton (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEPITT03-022821-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) fights for a rebound between Pittsburgh’s Terrell Brown (21) and Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEPITT09-022821-EDH.jpg
Pittsburgh’s head coach Jeff Capel talks with Justin Champagnie (11) after a technical was assessed during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
