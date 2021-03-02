College Sports

NC State basketball guard Thomas Allen out for the season. Here’s why.

N.C. State’s Thomas Allen watches the team warm up before N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021.
N.C. State’s Thomas Allen watches the team warm up before N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. Stateguard Thomas Allen will miss the remainder of the season.

Allen, the junior from Raleigh, has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Allen started 15 of 17 games before injuring his ankle the week of the first contest versus Pittsburgh.

Allen was on the sidelines at Wake Forest wearing a walking boot, but was seen without the boot the last two games. But the school made it official on Tuesday that Allen was done.

“We’ll always do the right thing for our players,” head coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. “After consulting with our doctors, I think shutting down Thomas for the rest of the season is the right decision. Thomas was injured in practice a few weeks ago and his ankle just hasn’t healed enough to play him. We’re at the point now where we need to keep him off his feet and in a few weeks, we’ll re-evaluate and decide on what the next steps are.”

Allen transferred to N.C. State after playing two seasons at Nebraska, where he averaged 8.7 points per game as a sophomore. He scored a season-high 17 points on Feb. 9 against Syracuse, his third double-digit scoring output of the season. Before his injury Allen was shooting 37.9 percent from three. He’s hit at least four three-pointers in three different games this season.

The Wolfpack has two games remaining on the regular season - Wednesday at Notre Dame, Saturday versus Virginia Tech - before heading to the ACC Tournament next week in Greensboro.

Allen played three seasons at Garner High School before transferring to Brewster Academy as a senior.

