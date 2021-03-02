Gamecocks explode for 19 runs to extend perfect start

It took South Carolina baseball until the final pitch in both of its games this past weekend to secure wins against Clemson.

In Tuesday’s midweek contest, the Gamecocks ended any thought of drama early against another in-state opponent, crushing Winthrop 19-8.

Those 19 runs are the most USC has scored in a game since June 2016, when it tallied 23 against Rhode Island. It also marks the fourth time in seven games that the Gamecocks have scored double-digit runs. And all but three of those runs came in the first four innings on the road against the Eagles, whom South Carolina had already beaten 12-4 a week ago.

Most of the damage came in a nine-run fourth frame — after recording two quick outs, the Gamecocks sent a parade of 10 batters to the plate before Winthrop could get out of the inning. Junior first baseman David Mendham, graduate second baseman Joe Satterfield and junior outfielder Brady Allen each chipped in RBI singles, the Eagles hurt themselves with a pair of errors, and senior outfielder Andrew Eyster capped it all off by slugging a three-run home to left field.

Mendham, Satterfield, Allen and Eyster accounted for all two of South Carolina’s RBIs on the evening, while Satterfield, Allen and junior Josiah Sightler each tallied three hits. Allen joined Eyster in hitting a long ball, going deep to cap a five-run second inning.

That second inning quickly erased Winthrop’s only lead of the game — Sightler got the start on the mound and gave up an RBI double in the first, but he quickly bounced back at the plate and went on to retire the final six batters he faced.

Satterfield’s big night, meanwhile, came in his first start of the season in place of starter Jeff Heinrich, who was out with an ankle injury.

After that fourth-inning outburst, the Gamecock bats stayed mostly quiet the rest of the way, only adding three more runs in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Satterfield and an RBI double from sophomore third baseman Brennan Milone.

Winthrop, meanwhile, touched up USC a little to get some runs back, as USC coach Mark Kingston emptied his bullpen, getting four pitchers their first action of the season.

At 7-0, South Carolina is off to its best start in a season since 2016, when it won its first 10 games.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 14 South Carolina (7-0) vs. Mercer (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Founders Park

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN