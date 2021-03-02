Clemson lands commitment from highly-rated Texas quarterback

Clemson missed out on five-star quarterback Ty Simpson last week as the Tennessee native committed to Alabama. It didn’t take the Tigers long to lock down another top QB.

Cade Klubnik committed to Clemson Tuesday night, choosing the Tigers over offers from Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and others. Klubnik is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and the No. 74 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Klubnik, a Texas native, was offered by Clemson last Friday and didn’t need long to make his decision.