NC State at Notre Dame Live Blog: Wolfpack looks to continue winning streak

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (12-9, 8-8) travels to South Bend for a showdown with Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10). The Wolfpack comes into the contest on a four-game win streak. N.C. State has won four-straight ACC road games. The Pack has won three in a row over the Fighting Irish. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

State starts hot, but Irish catch up

N.C. State jumped out to an 11-2 lead over Notre Dame, but the Irish used a 7-0 run to eventually tie the game at 11. The two teams traded baskets over the next few minutes, with the Pack pulling ahead by four after a three from Braxton Beverly.

Freshman Cam Hayes came out on fire, scoring nine points on 4-7 shooting in the opening minutes. Notre Dame hung around thanks to six offensive rebounds early, creating extra possessions.

Pregame notes

N.C. State found out hours before tip-off that Wednesday could be their final game of the regular-season. The Wolfpack started freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, along with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court. N.C. State is playing on the road for the fourth time in five games.