NC State basketball’s regular season will end sooner than expected due to COVID-19

No matter what happens Wednesday night at Notre Dame, it’ll be the end of the ACC regular season for the N.C. State men’s basketball team.

The Wolfpack was scheduled to host Virginia Tech on Saturday in PNC Arena. That contest came in doubt when the Hokies canceled their contest versus Louisville on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocol within the Virginia Tech program.

Due to ACC contact tracing protocols, the Hokies will not be making the trip to Raleigh on Saturday, the ACC officially announced on Wednesday.

“We will work with the ACC to see if additional scheduling options are available,” Fred Demarest, N.C. State assistant AD for communications said.

That means the Wolfpack will end the regular season and head into the ACC tournament with 21 games under its belt. N.C. State has had eight games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 this season. Only one of those games, versus Virginia, was made up during the season.

The Wolfpack missed four straight games from Dec. 5 - 16 and two in a row Jan. 16 and 20th. There have been 37 ACC games postponed or canceled this season due to COVID-19.