NC State vs. Virginia Teach live blog: Pack and Hokies tied at 16 after one quarter of play.

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane, left, jokes with Jada Rice while warming up before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021.
N.C. State (17-2) opens ACC tournament play in Greensboro, taking on Virginia Tech (14-8) in the rubber match between the two teams. The Hokies advanced by defeating Miami in the opening round. The Pack split two games with Virginia Tech this season.Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 16, Virginia Tech 16: End of first quarter

The third showdown between N.C. State and Virginia Tech lived up to the hype through the first eight minutes. The Wolfpack and Hokies changed leads seven times in the first quarter, with the Pack taking the biggest advantage, going up five. Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run to get back in the game.

Pregame notes

N.C. State comes into the game with a 24-15 record in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Wolfpack is expected to start seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the back court, with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner, senior Kayla Jones and junior Elissa Cunane in the front court.

