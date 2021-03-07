Still the 1! Gamecocks top Georgia to claim unprecedented sixth SEC title in seven years

It was gritty, nerve-wracking and at times a little ugly.

But somehow, some way, South Carolina women’s basketball held off a spirited challenge from Georgia on Sunday to win the SEC tournament title 67-62 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Sophomore forward Aliyah Boston led No. 7 USC with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while junior guard Destanni Henderson had 18 points and nine rebounds. Together, they willed the Gamecocks to victory on a day in which South Carolina turned the ball over 20 times and got just four points from its bench.

The victory gives USC its second consecutive conference title after winning it last year in the same building. In the past seven years, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks have won six titles, the first time that has been done in SEC history. Even at its peak of success, Tennessee never won more than five in any seven-year span.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. No hot start this time

After bursting out to double-digit advantages in the first quarter of their first two games this tournament, the Gamecocks were not able to create separation Sunday, actually trailing 23-17 after 10 minutes.

South Carolina hurt itself with careless turnovers, including one completely unforced when junior forward Victaria Saxton threw the ball past Henderson, who wasn’t looking. But Georgia was effective in its own right, shooting 60% from the field and drilling several key 3-pointers to respond to every Gamecock basket.

In the post, Boston went head-to-head with UGA center Jenna Staiti to start, with Staiti drawing a quick foul to force Boston to the bench. She eventually returned late in the first quarter, though, and got her revenge, drawing Staiti’s second foul of the game and forcing her to the bench.

Early in the second quarter, the Gamecocks recovered the lead with a 7-0 push, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Henderson after two Georgia defenders collided, leaving her wide open.

Just as it seemed the Lady Bulldogs might be on the ropes, though, Gabby Connally hit a jumper to break the run. From there, the two teams traded shot for shot, with Zia Cooke finishing it off by draining a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to tie it up 35-35. In the first two quarters alone, there were seven ties and nine lead changes.

2. Crucial stretch

Georgia’s shooting cooled dramatically in the second half, including a 2-for-12 stretch that allowed the Gamecocks to build a little cushion, with Boston continuing to dominate inside.

In one frenetic sequence, though, the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game. Staiti found Connally on an outlet pass for a fast break layup, and Georgia applied a full-court press after the make, inducing a turnover from Henderson as players scrambled on the floor to retrieve the ball. That led to another UGA layup, knotting the score at 43.

That marked the final tie of the game. South Carolina went on a 9-0 run to the quarter with sophomore guard Brea Beal scoring five points and Henderson adding four of her own to go with an assist. The pace of play became frantic as South Carolina pushed in transition and fatigue seemed to set in for Georgia.

3. Held on tight

Georgia trimmed USC’s lead to four points in the closing moments on Sunday’s game, forcing turnovers and showing the fight that allowed them to upset No. 1 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals. That’s when Boston and Henderson came up biggest, accounting for all but one point down the stretch.

An intentional foul call against Georgia put Henderson on the line with less than a minute to play, and she sank both to put South Carolina up six. Then, with 13 seconds left to go, Boston stepped to the charity stripe after UGA hit a 3-pointer to get within three points. She calmly sank both attempts to seal the victory.

SELECTION MONDAY

What: 2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show

When: 7 p.m., Monday, March 15

Watch: ESPN