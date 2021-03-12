College Sports
ACC tournament: Bracket, betting odds and how to watch UNC-Florida State semifinal game
The latest from the ACC tournament in Greensboro, where we have journalists from The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer on site and working remotely to bring you news, analysis, opinion, photos, videos and much more.
This story will continue to update throughout the day. A printable ACC tournament bracket is below.
A printable bracket is available here.
COVID-19 knocks out Virginia
A positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing caused No. 1 seed Virginia to end its ACC tournament run and puts the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament availability in jeopardy.
Virginia’s semifinal game with Georgia Tech, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, is canceled. Georgia Tech advances to Saturday night’s 8:30 p.m. ACC tournament championship game.
How to watch ACC tournament semifinal
ESPN, available on all major cable, satellite and streaming services. will televise Friday’s lone semifinal game after the Virginia-Georgia Tech cancellation.
Top seed Virginia (18-6) meets No. 4 seed Georgia Tech (16-8) at 6:30 p.m. with No. 6 seed North Carolina (18-9) facing No. 2 seed Florida State (15-5) at approximately 9 p.m.
ACC tournament betting odds
According to Covers.com, Florida State is the betting favorite to advance into Saturday’s championship game.
The Florida State-UNC game opened with the Seminoles as a 2-point favorite over the Tar Heels and the line moved to 2.5. The over-under for the game is 150.5
ACC tournament schedule and scores
Tuesday’s first round
No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pitt 73
No. 10 Duke 86, No. 15 Boston College 51
No. 11 Notre Dame 80, No. 14 Wake Forest 77
Wednesday’s second round
No. 8 Syracuse 89, No. 9 NC State 68
No. 13 Miami 67, No. 5 Clemson 64
No. 10 Duke 70, No. 7 Louisville 56
No. 6 North Carolina 101, Notre Dame, 59
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia 72 vs. Syracuse 69
No. 4 Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66
No. 2 Florida State beats No. 10 Duke by forfeit
No. 6 UNC 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73
Friday’s semifinals
Georgia Tech def. Virginia by forfeit, ESPN or ESPN2
No 2 Florida State vs. No. 6 UNC, 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday’s championship
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State-UNC winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
