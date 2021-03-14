Tigers to the tournament: Clemson learns opponent, path for NCAAs

For the second time in four years, Clemson will be a part of March Madness.

The Tigers have earned a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament, it was announced Sunday. Clemson will play No. 10 seed Rutgers in a first-round game game Friday. Game time will be announced later Sunday night.

The winner of Clemson-Rutgers plays the Houston-Cleveland State winner on Saturday.

This will be the third all-time matchup between Clemson and Rutgers with the last meeting coming in 2015. The Tigers won that game, 76-58.

This is Clemson’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2018. The Tigers reached the Sweet 16 that year before falling to Kansas.

The entire 2021 tournament will be played in Indiana this season due to COVID-19. For Clemson coach Brad Brownell, that means he is returning back to his home state.

“It is a little extra special that it’s coming back to Indiana,” Brownell said. “If it is going to be in one place, that would be the perfect place for me. I’m excited about it. … It’s going to be a really neat experience for me.”

The Tigers enter the Big Dance with a mark of 16-7 (10-6 ACC). Clemson lost its first game of the conference tournament to Miami on Wednesday but still did plenty enough to earn an NCAA tournament berth.

Clemson earned regular season wins over tournament teams Purdue, Alabama, Maryland, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Georgia Tech during the regular season.

“The NCAA tournament’s a reward for your whole season. And it’s been a heck of a season,” Brownell said last week. “Our guys have accomplished a lot so far. We obviously have bigger goals in front of us.”

Rutgers is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1991. The Scarlet Knights finished seventh in the Big Ten with a 15-11 record overall.

“Let’s go out and have fun and play Rutgers basketball,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told The New York Post. “We have some great kids. I want their personalities to show on television.”

— Matt Connolly contributed

NCAA tournament: Clemson vs. Rutgers

Who: No. 7 Clemson (16-7) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (15-11)

Region: Midwest

Game location: TBD

When: Friday, time TBD

TV: Also TBD