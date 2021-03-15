San Antonio bound: Gamecocks earn No. 1 seed, learn NCAA tournament path

South Carolina women’s basketball is headed back to the NCAA tournament — and for the first time since their national championship run in 2017, the Gamecocks will be a No. 1 seed.

The full bracket for the NCAA tourney was revealed Monday evening on ESPN, and USC will open its bid for a third Final Four and second national title on Sunday, March 21, playing No. 16 seed Mercer, broadcast on ESPN. Should they win, they’ll play the winner of No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida. Also included in their region is No. 2 seed Maryland, No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 4 seed West Virginia.

Monday’s bracket reveal comes one year and two days since the NCAA made the historic decision in 2020 to cancel the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina had been widely expected to be named the No. 1 overall seed and was considered a favorite to win the national title.

COVID-19 will still impact this year’s tournament — unlike previous years, there will be no geographic regions. Instead, the entirety of the tournament will be played in Texas, with the majority of games, including every game from the second round on, taking place in the San Antonio area. The regionals have been renamed after San Antonio landmarks, putting USC atop the Hemisfair region.

On Monday, South Carolina held a virtual Selection Show party instead of its usual in-person event with fans. It was a celebratory affair with little drama, as Dawn Staley’s team had already clinched a bid by winning the SEC tournament and were generally projected as one of the top four overall seeds. Players wore pajamas and fans earned prizes and played games over Zoom.

USC BASKETBALL NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

2021 — No. 1 seed

2019 — No. 4 seed, Sweet 16

2018 — No. 2 seed, Elite Eight

2017 — No. 1 seed, National champion

2016 — No. 1 seed, Sweet 16

2015 — No. 1 seed, Final Four

2014 — No. 1 seed, Sweet 16

2013 — No. 4 seed, second round

2012 — No. 5 seed, Sweet 16