NC State and North Carolina A&T live blog: Aggies and Wolfpack square off in NCAA opening round

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with the team during a timeout in the second half of N.C. State’s 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021.
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with the team during a timeout in the second half of N.C. State’s 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (20-2) takes on North Carolina A&T (14-2) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. It’s the fifth tournament appearance under head coach Wes Moore. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes: Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between the Aggies and Wolfpack. N.C. State is 9-0 versus N.C. A&T. Expected starters for the Pack: Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield, forwards Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner and center Elissa Cunane. Earlier this week Cunane was named to the AP All-America second team. Brown-Turner was an honorable mention selection.

