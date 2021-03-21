South Carolina salvages series, snaps losing streak with Sunday win over Vanderbilt

Brady Allen while speaking Sunday after the win over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks needed that one.

South Carolina’s No. 16 baseball team defeated No. 2 Vanderbilt 6-5 in the series finale Sunday, salvaging a game in the Gamecocks’ first conference series of the season.

“This was a big win,” coach Mark Kingston said. “They say all wins are equal, but I think that’s not true. Today was a big win for us, especially coming off yesterday. And especially falling behind early, it looked like it wasn’t going to be our day again. This team kept fighting and battling and found a way to win.”

Sunday’s win was of the come-from-behind variety. South Carolina scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to take the 6-5 lead.

The top of the USC order — Brady Allen and Braylen Wimmer — each had three hits and a home run on the day. Two of those hits came in the eighth inning, where Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster recorded sacrifice flies for RBIs.

Brett Kerry (2-0) struck out 10 batters in an extended outing for the team’s closer (5.2 innings, three hits, no walks, no earned runs). He relieved starter Julian Bosnic, who allowed five earned runs and four hits over 3.1 innings, while striking out six.

“It’s huge. We obviously wanted to win the series,” Kerry said. “That didn’t happen. We’re definitely glad to take this one and get momentum going into the weekend.”

Vanderbilt won the first two games of the series, 3-2 Friday and then a no-hitter Saturday 5-0.

It’s been a tale of two streaks this season for USC (12-6). The Gamecocks started 2021 a perfect 11-0 before losing six straight — a stretch in which USC scored 12 total runs and was shut out twice. Snapping the skid gives the team some good vibes as they return to Columbia for a five-game homestand.

The home runs from Allen and Wimmer both came to lead off the fourth inning.

“The pitchers having been doing their jobs all season,” Allen said. “Just to prove that we have the pitchers’ back, it’s good for the momentum moving forward.”

Upcoming South Carolina baseball schedule

The Gamecocks open a five-game homestand this week.