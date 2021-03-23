NC State and South Florida live blog: Who will advance to NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16?

N.C. State (21-2) takes on South Florida (19-3) in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Bulls, the No. 8 seed, defeated Washington State in the opening round, 57-53. The No. 1 seed Wolfpack defeated North Carolina A&T, 79-58. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes

This is the first meeting between N.C. State and South Florida. Wolfpack senior forward Kayla Jones missed the entire second half versus the Aggies and her status is unknown versus the Bulls. Jada Boyd is listed in the pregame notes in the starting lineup, along with senior guards Raina Perez and Kai Clutchfield, along with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner and junior center Elissa Cunane.