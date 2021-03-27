Duke’s Jordan Goldwire to enter NCAA transfer portal

Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) celebrates making a three-pointer during the second half of Duke’s 86-51 victory over Boston College in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Having played four seasons at Duke, in a career that stretched from Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter to Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward, Jordan Goldwire will complete his career at another school.

Goldwire is entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, aiming to leave as a graduate transfer for his final season.

The 6-2 guard from Norcross, Georgia, has a fifth season of eligibility available because the NCAA, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruled the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against a player’s four seasons. Rather than stay with the Blue Devils, Goldwire will head to a new team.

An official announcement from Duke is planned for Saturday afternoon.

A reserve his first two seasons, when Bagley and Carter led Duke to the 2018 NCAA tournament final eight and Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett starred on Duke’s 2019 ACC championship team that also fell one win short of the Final Four, Goldwire became more of a contributor his last two seasons with the Blue Devils.

He played in all 24 games for the Blue Devils this season, starting 11 times as Duke went 13-11. Goldwire was voted to the all-ACC defensive team after averaging 2.25 steals per game. That’s No. 10 in single-season average in Duke program history.

Goldwire also led the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.76 as a senior. He averaged 5.8 points and four assists per game.

He came to Duke in summer 2017 in the same freshman class that included Bagley, Carter, Trevon Duval, Gary Trent, Jr., Jordan Tucker and Alex O’Connell. The only one of the seven to play four seasons with Duke, Goldwire was close to accepting an offer from Eastern Kentucky before the Blue Devils made a late push to sign him in April 2017.

He’s the third player with eligibility remaining at Duke to depart the program from the 2020-21 team.

Johnson, projected as a first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft, declared for the draft in February and withdrew from school a few days later.

On Wednesday, reserve forward Jaemyn Brakefield entered his name in the transfer portal following his lone season with the Blue Devils. As of Saturday, 939 players have entered their name in the transfer portal to explore changing schools.

Matthew Hurt, a 6-9 forward who led Duke in scoring (18.3 points per game) while being named first-team, all-ACC as a sophomore, is considering entering the NBA Draft. But he’s yet to announce his decision.

Duke has two players signed for its 2021 recruiting class in 6-9 Paolo Banchero and 6-7 A.J. Griffin. Both are five-star recruits, with Banchero the No. 3 player in the class and Griffin at No. 7, according to 247sports.com.