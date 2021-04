South Carolina forward Justin Minaya has declared for the NBA draft and entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

The redshirt junior played four seasons for Frank Martin’s Gamecocks, averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for his career. He started 19 games this season and led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.