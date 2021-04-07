Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land second transfer this week

George Mason’s AJ Wilson (12) moves the ball on Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. Dayton won 62-55. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) AP

Former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson will transfer to South Carolina, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Wilson is the second transfer Frank Martin’s Gamecocks have added this week, joining former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in Columbia.

“God didn’t bring me this far to only bring me this far,” Wilson tweeted Wednesday. “New home, same goal.”

The South Carolina basketball team has been in flux in recent weeks, with four players entering their names in the transfer portal and three players entering the NBA draft process. Across the country, more than 1,200 Division I players have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Trey Anderson

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott