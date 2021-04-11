Washington transfer commits to Frank Martin’s Gamecocks

The South Carolina men’s basketball team added its third transfer commitment of the offseason.

University of Washington guard Erik Stevenson announced a decision via social media Sunday to join Frank Martin’s roster. He was the Huskies’ fourth-leading scorer in the 2020-21 season at 9.3 points per game.

Stevenson picked the Gamecocks over Butler and BYU.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is from Lacey, Washington. South Carolina will be the third college of his career. He originally signed with Wichita State as a three-star prospect out of high school before transferring to Washington.

Stevenson was Wichita State’s second leading scorer in 2019-20 season, averaging 11.1 points a game. He left Wichita State after coach Greg Marshall was fired.

At Timberline High School, Stevenson set school records for points in a game (45), season (717) and career (1,861). As a senior, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals.

Stevenson joins former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson and former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in announcing plans to transfer to the USC Gamecocks.

The South Carolina basketball team has been in flux in recent weeks, with four players entering their names in the transfer portal and three players entering the NBA draft process. Across the country, more than 1,200 Division I players have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Erik Washington (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Trey Anderson

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott