Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

His college career may be over, but football star Trevor Lawrence got another ring Saturday night.

The Clemson quarterback and projected No. 1 overall draft pick married longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry over the weekend in a private ceremony at the 20,000-acre Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, according to social media posts and The Greenville News.

Mowry, a former Anderson University soccer player, shared photos on Instagram of the couple saying “I do” inside the private community’s May River Chapel. Lawrence, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

The Lawrences aren’t the only celebrity couple to tie the knot at the high-end Bluffton community along the May River. In September 2019, pop star Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin held their religious wedding ceremony at Palmetto Bluff with guests that included model Kendall Jenner.

As news about the pop star’s wedding spread across the Lowcountry in 2019, residents took to social media for details. Some tried to spot Bieber as he cruised along the May River.

Lawrence’s wedding appeared to be more low-key than Bieber’s (the Kardashians weren’t there, for starters). But it was part of a busy weekend for the star quarterback that included skipping a medical exam for all the top NFL draft prospects, a high-tech toaster — a gift from Jacksonville Jaguars fans — and some time watching the Masters.

Some of Lawrence’s former teammates also posted pictures from the wedding. Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman in 2019 and lost only two starts in his three-year career.

Lawrence and Mowry also were pictured chatting with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Thursday’s opening round of the Masters, according to The Greenville News.

Unlike Bieber’s wedding, officers from the Bluffton Police Department were not called to assist the Montage Palmetto Bluff security team during Lawrence’s wedding, spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said Monday.