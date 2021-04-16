College Sports

South Carolina makes the cut for four-star quarterback prospect

South Carolina is among the final seven schools for four-star quarterback Braden Davis.

The Class of 2022 signal announced Friday that the Gamecocks, West Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Duke, Stanford and Cincinnati are the schools he is narrowing his recruiting efforts. Davis is ranked as the 39th-best prospect in the country by ESPN and 247Sports Composite has him as the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback for the class.

South Carolina offered Davis on April 6 and have been in contact with him a lot over the past 10 days.

Davis had a Zoom call with Shane Beamer earlier this month and also had a virtual meeting with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield on Thursday.

“I got to see everything from nutrition, academics, strength, campus life, football, everything like that,” Davis said recently. “It was a great presentation. I could just feel the energy. I really just got a good feel for how they view me as a quarterback. It’s pretty high and I’m appreciative of that.”

Davis made a personal visit to USC last month and also looked at Duke, North Carolina State and Georgia Tech on the trip. Davis and other recruits will be allowed to make official visits to schools beginning on June 1 as the NCAA announced Thursday it was relaxing its recruiting limitations that were in place because of COVID-19.

Davis moved from Delaware to Florida in August and played at Lake Mineola. He made the move because of the uncertainty of not having a football season in Delaware but has moved back.

Davis suffered an ankle injury and played in only three games, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

South Carolina has two commits for Class of 2022 in safety Anthony Rose and offensive lineman Grayson Mains.

Phil Kornblut contributed to this story.

