Here’s who’s coming to NC to play for the NCAA women’s soccer title

The NCAA announced Thursday the tournaments to determine the Division I national champions will be played entirely in the state, with the champions being crowned at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park. NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

The NCAA is bringing its entire women’s soccer championship tournament to North Carolina and Monday is when the participants will be revealed.

The 48-team bracket will be announced beginning at 1 p.m., streamed live on NCAA.com.

We’ll continue to update this story as the bracket is released. Check back for updates.

With health and safety of the participating teams in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA shifted the tournament from the fall to the spring this school year. Rather than hold the games at campus sites prior to the national semifinals and final, the entire tournament will be played at N.C. sites, including Sahlen’s Stadium at Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park.

“Cary has clearly established itself as the collegiate soccer capital of the U.S., and North Carolina is known nationally as a premier state for college sports, so it all came together perfectly,” Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said in a statement last month.

Games begin on April 27 and 28 with first-round play while second-round games will be played April 30 and May 1. Third-round games are May 5 with the quarterfinals on May 9.

The College Cup, featuring semifinal games on May 13 and the championship game on May 17, will be played in Cary at Sahlen’s Stadium.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will enter the tournament as one of the favorites. UNC (14-1) is No. 2 in the sport’s latest RPI, trailing only ACC rival Florida State (11-0). Duke (10-5-3), No. 8 in the RPI, is also expected to be in the field.

Campbell will play in the tournament for the first time since 2004 after the Camels (8-3-1) upset previously unbeaten High Point, 4-3, in the Big South Conference championship game on Friday. High Point (13-1), sitting a No. 13 in the RPI, hopes for an at-large bid.

Elon (6-3) earned an automatic bid by winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship. The Phoenix beat UNC Wilmington, 1-0, in the league tournament final on Saturday.