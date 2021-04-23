Gamecocks rally to take down No. 1 Arkansas, tie SEC baseball series

South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Andrew Eyster (11) slides safely home for a run as Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Casey Opitz (12) takes the late throw during the fourth inning. Jeff Blake Photo

South Carolina baseball needed something to get going in a major way. Mired in an offensive funk, the No. 11 Gamecocks were being shut out and trailing No. 1 Arkansas by two runs Friday — and in danger of losing their first SEC series in a month.

Then, in the sixth inning, USC got a little boost. And then another. And then another. And by the time the frame finally ended, the Gamecocks had added it all together for a major rally. From there, they cruised to a 6-2, series-equalizing victory at Founders Park.

Carolina, who entered the weekend ranked 10th nationally in home runs per game but just 128th in on-base percentage, used some uncharacteristic small ball to mount their comeback.

Sophomore second baseman Braylen Wimmer kicked things off after the seventh inning stretch with a walk. Junior DH Wes Clarke followed with a single up the middle, beating the shift against him, and junior first baseman David Mendham walked the bases full. Senior outfielder Andrew Eyster then put the Gamecocks on the board with an RBI single to left.

Junior outfielder Josiah Sightler walked to push another run across and tie the game, and sophomore catcher Colin Burgess lofted a sacrifice fly to right to put USC up. Senior shortstop George Callil then cracked an RBI single to tack on an insurance run.

Two more insurance runs scored in the eighth, as Sightler doubled, Burgess drove him in with a single and then Burgess scored off a single from third baseman Michael Robinson.

All told, the Gamecocks’ offensive explosion reached eight hits and six runs in the final three innings. In the previous 14 innings in the series, USC had just three hits and one run.

Those late runs also ensured another solid performance from the Carolina pitching staff didn’t go to waste. While starter Brannon Jordan struggled some with a high pitch count, he only gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings, a solo home run to Arkansas third baseman Cullen Smith in the second inning.

The Razorbacks tacked on another run in the fifth with a little small ball of their own, first loading the bases without having the ball leave the infield thanks to an infield single, fielding error at second and a walk. Cleanup hitter Brady Slavens then lofted a sacrifice fly to right field.

But after Jordan departed, the Gamecock bullpen combo of Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry held one of the nation’s top lineups to just one hit and one walk over the final 4 1/3 innings.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 11 South Carolina (25-11, 11-6) vs. No. 1 Arkansas (31-7, 12-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Founders Park

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN