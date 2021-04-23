Out of gas: Gamecocks fall short in bid to take series from No. 1 Arkansas

South Carolina baseball’s Wes Clarke walks back to the dugout after an at-bat during a game against Arkansas on April 23, 2021. The Big Spur/Pool

South Carolina baseball’s offense made a brief but very active appearance Friday afternoon, boosting the Gamecocks to a win in the first half of a doubleheader against No. 1 Arkansas.

But by the time night fell at Founders Park, No. 11 USC’s bats went quiet, and with that went any chance the Gamecocks had of nabbing a series win over the top-ranked Razorbacks, as they fell 5-1 in the nightcap and series finale.

Going against Arkansas’ top starting pitcher by ERA, junior lefthander Patrick Wicklander, South Carolina managed just two hits across seven innings. By contrast, the Gamecocks had produced eight hits in the final three innings of Friday’s afternoon game, a 6-2 victory.

The only run USC got in the night game came off a monster solo home run from junior outfielder Brady Allen in the third inning, as he unloaded on a 1-2 offering and sent it 430 feet, over the concourse in left field and under the videoboard. That blast came shortly before sunset at 8:02 p.m. — after that, the Gamecocks didn’t get another hit.

Other than that though, Carolina got a runner to second base just once and swung freely and often against Wicklander and reliever Kevin Kopps, who combined to throw just 108 pitches, with more than 74% going for strikes. Together, Wicklander and Kopps combined for 11 strikeouts and no walks.

On the mound for South Carolina, freshman Will Sanders picked up only his second loss of the season and his first as a starter. After breezing through the first two innings in perfect fashion, he ran into trouble in the third, giving up back-to-back-to-back singles to lead off the frame and let one run in. With runners on first and third, a grounder to second turned into a fielder’s choice and scored another run.

After Allen’s homer, the Razorbacks padded their lead in the fifth with a long ball of their own. Sanders issued a one-out walk, then bounced back with a strikeout and had Arkansas’ three-hole hitter, Cayden Wallace, down 1-2. But he then left a pitch right in the middle of the zone, and Wallace smoked it into the left field bleachers for a two-run blast.

Sanders was replaced by redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic, who was tagged for a run in the seventh after a walk, wild pitch, groundout and fielding error.

Friday night’s loss snaps a streak of four consecutive SEC series wins for South Carolina. It also marked the first time in conference play this year that the Gamecocks lost a series finale.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 11 South Carolina vs. The Citadel

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Founders Park

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN