These are the UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU players expected to be picked in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night with an ACC player -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- set to be selected quickly with the first overall pick.

As for the Triangle’s ACC teams, one player could hear his name called late Thursday night as the first round draws to a conclusion while players from North Carolina, NC State and Duke should be more plentiful Friday and Saturday during later rounds.

It appears UNC running back Javonte Williams looks will be the first player from that group to be selected. After rushing for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior for the Tar Heels last season, Williams declared for the draft and scouts’ opinions of him have continued to rise.

NFL.com rates him the No. 25 player among those eligible to be picked. Pro Football Focus has Williams, Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris as the top candidates to be the first running back selected.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. The draft continues Friday at 7 p.m. with the second and third rounds. It concludes Saturday, beginning at noon, with rounds 4-7. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will all televise the draft.

Here’s a look at prospects from UNC, N.C. State and Duke, as well as one sleeper prospect from N.C. Central who is getting some pre-draft attention:

North Carolina

Javonte Williams, RB: The combination of power and speed makes Williams attractive to NFL teams. He’s NFL.com calls him a “complete player and could emerge as the best running back in the 2021 class.”

ONE day until the NFL Draft, who are you picking first?

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Javonte Williams, UNC

️ Najee Harris, Alabama pic.twitter.com/fwMPEMNNpU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 28, 2021

Michael Carter, RB: A first-team, all-ACC choice last season, Carter led all FBS backs in yards per carry (7.98). Projected as a third-round pick.

Dyami Brown, WR: The 6-1, 189-pound Charlotte native is projected as a third-round pick after being named first-team all-ACC as a junior last season.

Chazz Surratt, LB: A former quarterback, Surratt excelled after his switch to defense, becoming a first-team, all-ACC player. He’s projected to go as high as the third round but could fall to Saturday’s fourth round.

Dazz Newsome, WR: A late-round prospect, Newsome could make a roster based on special-teams ability as a punt returner.

NC State

Alim McNeill, DT: Former Sanderson High player become a first-team, all-ACC player for the Wolfpack. McNeill figures to be selected Friday night in the second or third round. At 6-2 and 317 pounds, he has a chance to play early in the middle of the line in his pro career.

Cary Angeline, TE: Likely a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent prospect, the 6-6 Angeline’s pass-catching skills are his strength more than the blocking part of the tight end position.

Duke

Chris Rumph, DE: The son of the Chicago Bears’ defensive line coach, Rumph is a bit of a gamble because he’s either a linebacker or a rush end. Either way, scouts like his speed and size and he’s projected as a third-round choice.

Victor Dimukeje, DE: Projected to go as high as the fourth round or as late as the sixth, Dimukeje was productive as a four-year starter for the Blue Devils.

Michael Carter II, S: Rising up the draft projections since he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at Duke’s pro day last month, Carter played safety and cornerback at Duke. His speed, along with toughness in his run game, could see him drafted as high as the fifth round.

Noah Gray, TE: Like Carter and Dimukeje, Gray looks like a third-day prospect although he could all into the undrafted free agent territory. An effective lead blocker and pass catcher who lacks explosive speed.

Deon Jackson, RB: Has the size and speed to play in the NFL but his ball security issues make him a seventh-round pick at best. Likely an undrafted free agent.

Mark Gilbert, CB: The wild-card of Duke’s draft candidates, Gilbert’s injury history could render him an undrafted free agent prospect. Ran well at pro day but has only played four games since the end of the 2017 season.

NC Central

Bryan Mills, CB: Led MEAC with five interceptions in 2019, his lone season with NC Central after playing at two junior colleges. His size (6-1) and toughness could attract someone to take him in the middle rounds (4-6).