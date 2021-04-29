Jaycee Horn had this message for South Carolina fans as his NFL career begins

Former South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn is off to the NFL.

Horn, the son of former four-time Pro Bowler Joe Horn, was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

“Everything (South Carolina) told me throughout recruiting came true besides winning,” Horn told The State this week. “Everything else though came true and, really, South Carolina was just a really great learning experience for me. It helped me to grow up, (taught me) how to do a lot of stuff on my own.

“So if I could go back, I’d make the same decision.”

Horn came to South Carolina as one of eight four-star recruits in Will Muschamp’s 2018 signing class. He was initially committed to Tennessee but flipped to South Carolina after Butch Jones was fired in Knoxville.

During his time in Columbia, Horn earned second team All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league coaches.

He started 29 games during his three years at South Carolina and notched 101 tackles, two interceptions and 23 passes defended. Horn ranked No. 1 among all SEC cornerbacks in 2020 with a 33.3% completion percentage when targeted.

His 79.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade on a 100-point scale through seven weeks last season was also best among league corners through seven weeks.

Horn opted out of the 2020 campaign in the wake of Muschamp’s firing in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

South Carolina Gamecocks taken in the first round of the NFL Draft:

2021 Jaycee Horn CB Carolina Panthers 8

2020 Javon Kinlaw DT San Francisco 49ers 14

2018 Hayden Hurst TE Baltimore Ravens 25

2014 Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans 1

2012 Stephon Gilmore CB Buffalo Bills 10

2012 Melvin Ingram DE San Diego Chargers 18

2006 Johnathan Joseph CB Cincinnati Bengals 24

2005 Troy Williamson WR Minnesota Vikings 7

2004 Dunta Robinson DB Houston Texans 10

2000 John Abraham LB New York Jets 13

1993 Ernest Dye OT Phoenix Cardinals 18

1988 Sterling Sharpe WR Green Bay Packers 7

1981 George Rogers RB New Orleans Saints 1

1981 Willie Scott TE Kansas City Chiefs 14

1979 Rick Sanford DB New England Patriots 25