Shane Beamer lands four-star dual threat passer, first QB commit at South Carolina

Shane Beamer has secured his quarterback of the future.

Four-star passer Braden Davis announced his commitment to South Carolina on Friday night via Instagram Live.

Davis is rated the No. 186 player in the 2022 class and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He chose the Gamecocks over a top seven that included Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, West Virginia and N.C. State.

Ranked the No. 1 player in Delaware, Davis becomes the second prolific prep prospect from the state to sign with South Carolina after former four-star recruit and top-50 player MarShawn Lloyd inked with the Gamecocks in the 2020 class.

South Carolina also added linebacker Debo Williams, a native of the state who announced his transfer from the University of Delaware to Columbia in January.

With Davis’ commitment, the Gamecocks have now landed a four-star quarterback in four of their last six classes. He also serves as a replacement for the slot vacated by former South Carolina pledge and current Georgia commit Gunner Stockton, who flipped from the Gamecocks in the wake of Will Muschamp’s firing and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s depature.

Davis joins a South Carolina class that was ranked 59th nationally and 14th in the Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports. He joins three-star safety Anthony Rose and three-star offensive lineman Grayson Mains as the Gamecocks’ other current commits..

South Carolina’s 2021 class ranked No. 79 nationally and also sat No. 14 in the SEC.