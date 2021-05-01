Chargers draft Duke’s Rumph in fourth round

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II (96) works his away around Pittsburgh offensive lineman Carter Warren (77) during the first half of Duke’s game against Pittsburgh at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up an athletic edge rusher Saturday when they picked Chris Rumph II of Duke in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 118th player selected in this year’s draft, Rumph is Duke’s first draft choice since Daniel Jones went No. 6 overall in the first round to the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. No Blue Devils were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Prior to Jones, the last Duke players to be selected in the draft were Laken Tomlinson (Detroit, first round) and Jamison Crowder (Washington, fourth round) in 2015.

The 6-3, 244-pound Rumph played 36 games in his Duke career, logging 34 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks. He’s third on Duke’s all-time career sack list.

His father, also Chris Rumph, is the Chicago Bears’ defensive line coach.

Later, in the fifth round, two more Duke players got the call. The Jets selected Michael Carter II 10th in the fifth round, 154th overall, and the Kansas City Chiefs added tight end Noah Gray to their collection of picks, selecting Gray 18th in the fifth round, 162nd overall.

This was the first time since 1996 that Duke has had three players drafted in one NFL Draft.

Other Duke players who could hear their names called at the draft in Saturday’s rounds four through seven are defensive end Victor Dimukeje, cornerback Mark Gilbert, offensive tackle Devery Hamilton and running back Deon Jackson.