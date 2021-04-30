Another Clemson star picked in first two rounds of NFL Draft

Clemson’s Jackson Carman faced off against first-round pick Chase Young in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. AP

Jackson Carman protected one No. 1 pick in Trevor Lawrence at Clemson.

Now, Carman will get to protect another in Joe Burrow, as the Cincinnati Bengals took Carman in the second round, 46th pick overall, on Friday during the second day of the NFL Draft.

Carman is the third Clemson player taken in the draft, joining Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who were both taken by Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round Thursday. Lawrence went No. 1 overall and Etienne was the 25th pick.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said he was a little surprised the 6-foot-4, 317-pound Carman went so high and thought he was likely a third-round selection. ESPN’s Booger McFarland thinks Carman could play either tackle or guard in the NFL.

“A man that big shouldn’t be able to move like that,” McFarland said.

Carman will be returning to his home state of Ohio where he was a standout and Anthony Munoz National Offensive Lineman of the Year award as a senior at Fairfield Senior High School.

Carman played all three seasons at Clemson, making 27 starts and appearing in 1,934 snaps