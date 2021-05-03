Gamecocks, Beamer flip commit from rival Georgia to continue recruiting hot streak

Shane Beamer and his staff are on a roll.

Monday, Beamer and Co. notched their third commitment in the last four days, flipping three-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland from Georgia.

Westmoreland is rated the No. 390 player and No. 30 outside linebacker in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247’s in-house ratings have him slotted as a four-star prospect and the No. 224 player in the class.

As a junior, Westmoreland accrued 84 tackles — including 23 for a loss — in 12 games at Griffin High School just outside Atlanta.

Westmoreland becomes the third player to pledge to the Gamecocks in the last four days. Four-star quarterback Braden Davis announced his commitment to South Carolina on Friday over a top seven that included Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, West Virginia and N.C. State.

Davis, rated the No. 186 player in the 2022 class and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, is the fourth four-star quarterback recruit to commit to the Gamecocks in the last six classes.

South Carolina also landed a commitment over the weekend from Washington State transfer safety Tyrese Ross. Ross, who was initially committed to Mississippi State, out of high school, is an old school, hard-hitting defensive back on the tail end of the secondary.

The Jacksonville, Florida native finished his time in Pullman with 35 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in 17 games played.

Ahead of Westmoreland’s commitment, the Gamecocks had the nation’s No. 42-ranked recruiting class and the No. 11 class in the Southeastern Conference.