College Sports

Clemson defender a top draft prospect, ESPN says, despite obstacles of 2020 season

Xavier Thomas has had his ups and downs during his time at Clemson, but one ESPN analyst believes the defensive end could be a first-round pick next year.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his first 2022 NFL mock draft and has Thomas going No. 32 overall in the first round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thomas could have opted to turn pro after this season but announced in January he would be back for another year at Clemson. He missed the first three games of the year after battling COVID-19 and strep throat over the summer.

Thomas has six tackles but had 3 ½ sacks this past season. He missed the ACC championship game and the College Football Playoff loss to Ohio State.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did not provide a reason for his absence in those games.

Thomas, a Florence native, played his final season of high school football at IMG Academy in Florida and was a highly sought- after recruit. He was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the country by 247Sports and No. 4 by ESPN.

Thomas has 66 tackles and nine sacks in three years at Clemson.

He will be one of several NFL prospects on Clemson’s 2022 roster. Receivers Justyn Ross (No. 12) and Frank Ladson (No. 44) are ranked in Sporting News’ Top 50 prospects for 2022. Other ones to watch are cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Sheridan Jones, receiver Joseph Ngata, tight end Braden Galloway and defensive lineman Tyler Davis.

Clemson had five players taken in this year’s draft, all on offense, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

SC governor signs into law college athlete compensation bill

May 07, 2021 10:39 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

May 07, 2021 10:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service