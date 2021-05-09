Gamecocks rally for walk-off, 11-inning win over Mississippi State to salvage series

The Big Spur/pool

South Carolina baseball had every reason to give up. Having missed golden opportunity after golden opportunity, staring down the wrong end of a sweep, the Gamecocks seemed fated to drop the series finale to Mississippi State on Sunday.

But with its back against the wall and its chances of hosting an NCAA tournament regional just barely hanging on, No. 19 USC found a way to claw back for a 4-3 walk-off win in 11 innings at Founders Park.

The weekend-salvaging victory was just two outs from never happening — the Gamecocks came up in the bottom of the ninth down 3-2, having struggled all game with leaving runners on base. Sophomore Colin Burgess led off with an infield single up the middle, and junior Wes Clarke followed with a single to left. With runners on first and second, pinch hitter Michael Robinson popped up what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt for the first out.

Pinch hitter Jeff Heinrich came to the rescue, though, bouncing a grounder down the right field line for an RBI double to tie the game. Heinrich then came up in the 11th inning with one out and looped a single to right field. Junior David Mendham followed with a double to the left-center field gap, and the throw home hit Heinrich in the back and ricocheted away, allowing him to score the game-winning run.

Mendham’s game-winning hit capped the scoring after he started it in the second inning with a two-run home run to right field, giving USC its first lead of the entire weekend.

Mendham’s heroics also ensured the Gamecocks weren’t left wondering what could have been after leaving 16 runners on base for the game. In the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings, USC put runners in scoring position only to come away empty-handed.

Mississippi State managed to take some advantage of those mistakes, getting a run back in the top of the third inning off a triple and sacrifice fly, followed by solo home runs to lead off the fifth and sixth innings.

But the Bulldogs also struggled with leaving runners on, stranding 13 of their own on the basepaths. After starter Thomas Farr left after just four innings, junior Brett Kerry came in and went six four-hit frames, giving up just one earned run. Julian Bosnic then came on in the 11th and worked around a one-out walk to pick up the win.

NEXT USC BASEBALL GAME

Who: No. 19 South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Watch: Streaming online on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN