South Carolina adds future football dates with Appalachian State

South Carolina is adding two more future football games with Appalachian State, while adjusting the dates of two previously scheduled contests with the Mountaineers, per a report from FBSSchedules.com.

According to the report, South Carolina and App State will now meet at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 26, 2025 and on Sept. 4, 2027. The Gamecocks and Mountaineers will also play in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State on Sept. 3, 2033 — and then again in Columbia on Sept. 2, 2034.

A South Carolina spokesperson declined to comment on the report when contacted by The State on Wednesday.

Under the previous game contract, the squads were scheduled to play on Sept. 20, 2025 in Boone and then on a to-be-determined date in 2027 in Columbia.

South Carolina is now slated to pay Appalachian State $1.95 million in guaranteed money for both the 2025 and 2027 games, according to FBSSchedules. The two teams will not reportedly exchange guarantees for the 2033 and 2034 contests.

The Mountaineers defeated USC 20-15 at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2019.

The change completes USC’s 2027 nonconference schedule, which also includes East Carolina, Miami (Fla.) and Clemson.

South Carolina also announced on Wednesday that it is planning to be at full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 campaign. Masks will not be required at USC home football games, as they were amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium,” USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner said in a news release. “Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years.”

FUTURE USC NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS

2021 — Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy, Clemson

2022 — Georgia State, Wofford, Charlotte, Clemson

2023 — North Carolina, Furman, Liberty, Clemson

2024 — Wofford, Akron, Clemson

2025 — Virginia Tech (in Atlanta), Appalachian State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina





2026 — Wofford, Miami (Fla.), Clemson

2027 — East Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Clemson, Appalachian State

2028 — North Carolina, Clemson

2029 — North Carolina, Clemson

2030 — NC State, Clemson

2031 — NC State, Clemson

2032 — Clemson

2033 — Clemson, Appalachian State

2034 — Virginia Tech, Clemson, Appalachian State

2035 — Virginia Tech, Clemson