South Carolina locks in SEC baseball tournament seed. Here’s the schedule for Hoover

The Southeastern Conference baseball tournament is set.

Following Friday’s win over Florida, Arkansas secured itself the regular season SEC title and No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

South Carolina found itself squarely in the field prior to Saturday’s final day of competition but locked into the No. 7 seed after narrowly dropping its last regular season game to Tennessee 5-4.

With the last day of regular season games now complete, here are the matchups and dates for the 2021 SEC Baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama. (All times Eastern)

TUESDAY, MAY 25 — FIRST ROUND (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 1 — No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 10:30 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2 — No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama, approx 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 3 — No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 LSU, approx 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 4 — No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Auburn, approx 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 — SECOND ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 5 — No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner, 9:30 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 6 — No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 2 winner, TBD (SEC Network)

Game 7 —No. 1 Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 8 — No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 4 winner (TBD)

THURSDAY, MAY 27 — THIRD ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser 9:30 a.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser TBD (SEC Network)

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner 4:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 12 —Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (SEC Network)

FRIDAY, MAY 28 — FOURTH ROUND (DOUBLE ELIMINATION)

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 14 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, TBD (SEC Network)

SATURDAY, MAY 29 — SEMIFINALS (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 15 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 16 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, TBD (SEC Network)

SUNDAY, MAY 30 — CHAMPIONSHIP (SINGLE ELIMINATION)

Game 17 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)