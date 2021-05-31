Frank Martin adding unique piece to USC roster — his son

There will be two Martins on the bench this season for the South Carolina men’s basketball program.

Brandon Martin announced Monday night that he is transferring to USC to play for his father Frank, the head men’s basketball coach of the Gamecocks.

“It’s really special for me and my family. I’ve always wanted to play for my dad growing up and now I’m happy to get the opportunity to do so,” Brandon Martin told The State.

Brandon Martin, who attended Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia, played a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut before playing at USC Upstate for two seasons. He didn’t play this season because of foot and shoulder injuries and entered the transfer portal on May 20.

“I got hurt early this year at USC Upstate and had to sit out the whole year. At the end of the year, me and my dad discussed about me playing for him,” Brandon Martin said. “I thought it would be cool and a great thing for our family.”

Martin appeared in 24 games, two starts, in 2019-20 for USC Upstate and had a career-high 23 points against VMI. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds that year.

In 2018-19, Martin appeared in 30 games and averaged 5.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Brandon Martin has played one game at Colonial Life Arena in his college career when USC Upstate played the Gamecocks on Nov. 6, 2018. Brandon had six points in 18 minutes that night for the Spartans.

Brandon and his father shared a special moment after the game with a hug and the family took pictures to commemorate the game.

“The emotion of the game and how the game goes and who wins, who loses, all that’s a part of it,” Frank Martin said before the game. “But at the end of the day and once the game ends, the emotion of how proud I am as a dad and how hard he’s worked, that will overwhelm me.

“I don’t want to speak for Brandon, but he’s extremely proud that his family’s all going to be here. Not to support me, but to support him. They all know how hard he’s worked for this.”

Brandon Martin will be another new face on the Gamecocks roster this year. USC has added nine new players either by transfer or signee this offseason. Chico Carter Jr., a transfer from Murray State, played with Brandon Martin at Cardinal Newman.

PROJECTING THE 2021-22 GAMECOCKS

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

F Brandon Martin (transfer)

G James Reese (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

G A.J. Lawson (signed with agent)

TBD

G Seventh Woods (senior eligibility)

Expected to return

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott