Duke’s Coach K to hold press conference to discuss retirement. How and when to watch.

Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will hold a press conference today to talk about his decision to retire and answer questions from the media.

Krzyzewski will retire at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and it has been reported that associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be named the coach-in-waiting.

Krzyzewski, who became Duke’s head coach in 1980, turned 74 in February, and will end his career as the winningest men’s basketball coach in NCAA Division I history. His record includes leading Duke to 12 Final Fours and five national titles (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015). He also led the U.S. to three Olympic gold medals as head coach from 2005-2016.

Krzyzewski’s press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will stream live here.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11 and WRAL in the Triangle — will televise the event, and stream from their websites and mobile apps. CBS 17 will stream it live from its website and mobile app.

The press conference will also air on ESPN and on the ACC Network.

A press conference with associate head coach Scheyer happens Friday at 11 a.m.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.