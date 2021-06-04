NC State freshman guard Terquavion Smith named NC Gatorade Player of the Year

Terquavion Smith (1) of Farmville Central shoots for 3 points against Julien King, left, of Broughton. The Farmville Central Jaguars played the Broughton Capitals in a boys basketball game that was part of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on December 26, 2019. newsobserver.com

N.C. State freshman guard Terquavion Smith is already on campus, but he is still collecting hardware for his high school work.

On Friday, Smith, who played high school basketball at Farmville Central, was named the state Gatorade Player of the Year. The win makes him an automatic nominee for the national Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard, averaged 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6 assists for the Jaguars, leading Farmville Central to the 2A state title with a perfect 15-0 record. Twice in his prep career Smith was named the state title game MVP. The Jaguars were co-state champs during the COVID shorted 2019-20 season, so Smith left Farmville Central with three state titles.

He enrolled in summer school classes at N.C. State last month and is part of a three-man recruiting class that’s ranked fifth in the ACC.

Before suiting up in the red and white, Smith will represent his high school one last time in the East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro on July 19.