A veteran infielder is leaving the South Carolina baseball program

Jeff Heinrich won’t be returning to the South Carolina baseball program next season.

Heinrich announced Monday on Twitter that his time is ending and will look to play somewhere else next year. He will have one year of eligibility.

“I appreciate the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity, unfortunately my time as a Cock is over. It’s hard to put into words what this place means to me,” Heinrich wrote. “I’m beyond grateful for everyone I’ve met and all that I’ve learned from them. Gonna miss being around the guys both on and off the field, I couldn’t thank them enough. As a JUCO guy I could not thank the support staff enough for everything they do, they really do make USC what it is. Columbia has some of the best fans in the nation and I hope you guys appreciated my game!”

Excited for the future! Hope the rowdy roosters take it easy on me if I ever come back #FTR

South Carolina’s season ended Sunday with a loss to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

Heinrich appeared in 28 games this season, 23 starts and hit a homer with 10 RBI this season. He hit .250 with a homer and 14 in COVID-shortened season in 2020.

Heinrich, a 40th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, attended McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Ill., for two years, where he was an all-region second team selection in 2019.

Heinrich isn’t the first Gamecock player to announce they are leaving the program. In May, it was announced that Magdiel Cotto, Travis Luensmann and outfielder Brandon Fields would be transferring.