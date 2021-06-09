Part-time Clemson starter won’t return to Tigers for new season

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shooters between Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0), left, and forward Jonathan Baehre (1) during first half action at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 6, 2021. ACC Pool/The Clemson Insider

Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre has opted not to return to the team and begin his professional career overseason, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Tuesday.

Baehre, originally from Germany, transferred to Clemson in 2018 after spending his first two years at UNC Asheville. He sat out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules, then appeared in only two games in his season debut with the Tigers due to an ACL injury.

As a senior, Baehre started 10 games and played in 24 while averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season for the Tigers (16-8).