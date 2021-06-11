A new video board at Williams-Brice? It could happen in the near future

A look at South Carolina’s new video board in 2012 The State file photo

The video board at Williams-Brice Stadium could soon receive an upgrade.

Speaking at Friday’s board of trustees meeting, South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said a revamped board is among several athletics projects put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 16 months.

“I know that many of you were at graduation; maybe you noticed that the video board is an issue at Williams-Brice,” Tanner said while addressing the board of trustees. “Even during football season last year, our board wasn’t fully effective.

“The life of that board is at its end. Maybe we could get another year or two out of it, but it’s apparent that is going to become an issue. We’re going to fix it. We’re going to be ready to go this fall.”

The university installed that Williams-Brice high-definition video board prior to the 2012 football season, costing $6.5 million.

The improvement was one of several Tanner mentioned while going over the athletics budget during Friday’s finance and infrastructure committee meeting. Tanner said Colonial Life Arena, home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, is due for a roof replacement, while the school’s soccer stadium, Stone Stadium, is also in need of structural repairs.