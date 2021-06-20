Miami D-lineman makes the call for the Gamecocks

Jamaal Whyce

South Carolina football picked up another commitment on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce of Florida Christian School committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks Sunday afternoon via Twitter. Whyce joins defensive back Jy’Vonte McClendon who committed to USC last week.

South Carolina now has six commitments for the Class of 2022.

Whyce also had offers from Alabama, Bowling Green, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Miami among others. 247Sports ranks Whyce as a three-star prospect and No. 97 overall from state of Florida.

Whyce visited South Carolina last week and posted on Twitter that his recruitment is over and he would be announcing on Father’s Day.

Whyce had 33 tackles, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries this past season for Florida Christian, which is located in Mimai.