With Hoyas added, here’s what we know so far about USC men’s basketball schedule

Though the full schedule won’t come out until closer to the fall, bits and pieces of the South Carolina men’s basketball team’s non-conference slate have started to emerge.

The school announced Tuesday that it would host Georgetown on Dec. 5 in Columbia as part of a home-and-home series.

The December contest will mark the sixth time the two schools have played and the first since the 2004-05 season. The Hoyas and Gamecocks will face off again at Georgetown in December 2022.

“I can’t express how excited I am to be able to play a game against a program like Georgetown, led by one of the great people in the game of basketball in Patrick Ewing,” head coach Frank Martin said in the official release. “Georgetown is coming off of a great run last year, an NCAA tournament run, and it’s one of the historic programs that in my lifetime, we all grew up respecting.”

While that’s the only 2021-22 game the school has officially announced, national college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has reported a handful of non-conference matchups that have not yet been confirmed.

The Gamecocks will host Rider, UAB and Western Kentucky this season, according to Rothstein, with both the UAB and Western Kentucky matchups kicking off home-and-home series.

South Carolina is coming off a difficult 6-15 season that included multiple pauses and game cancellations due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Martin enters his 10th year as Gamecocks head coach after signing an extension in the offseason.

Clemson is expected to return to the schedule for 2021-22. The annual rivalry game didn’t get played last season as the Gamecocks navigated one of their COVID pauses.