Staying home: Beamer, Gamecocks land commitment from local standout

South Carolina football picked up another commitment for the Class of 2022, and it’s the second pledge from an in-state prospect.

Irmo High School safety Nick Emmanwori committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks Thursday night. Emmanwori picked up an offer from South Carolina about three weeks ago after a strong showing at camp, and he made an unofficial campus visit soon after that.

“I tested really good,” Emmanwori said the day of his offer. “I did hope to leave camp with the offer and got a chance to showcase my skills. All the coaches liked me. They were telling me exactly what they see in me and I showed out.”

The 6-foot-4 Emmanwori has been a mainstay for the Yellow Jackets secondary the past two seasons. Last year, he had 100 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in just nine games during a COVID-shortened season. Emmanwori had some recruiting attention from schools, but things really picked up after his showing in front of the South Carolina camp.

Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond were some of his other offers. He visited Charlotte on Sunday.

Emmanwori, who 247Sports ranks as a three-star recruit and the seventh-best prospect in the state in the class of 2022, could possibly transition to linebacker at the college level.

Irmo coach Aaron Brand compares Emmanwori to former Seattle Seahawks safety Cam Chancellor and former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, who was a first-round selection this year by the Washington Football Team.

“I see him as someone playing in passing lanes, rushing the passer and can be around the ball,” Brand said. “He can flat out fly, has that long wingspan, can run a 4.4 and benches around 330 pounds. With his length, his speed, with his arms that long, nothing he really can’t do.”

Brand also plans to use Emmanwori on offense at receiver this season.

“He will be out there catching fades, catching slants. He can flat out run,” Brand said. “He is one of our best playmakers and we want to use him on both sides of the ball.”

Emmanwori also played basketball for Irmo this year and averaged 2.4 points and six rebounds in eight games.

Emmanwori is USC’s 13th public commitment in the 2022 class and the eighth in the last 12 days. He is the second in-state commitment, joining Clarendon Hall receiver Kylic Horton.

USC’s 2022 class was rated 19th nationally and seventh in the Southeastern Conference before Emmanwori’s commitment, according to 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings that factor in all networks.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Landon Samson, WR

Kylic Horton, WR

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Nick Emmanwori, S/LB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S