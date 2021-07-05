Welcome Home: Gamecocks add commitment from Georgia D-lineman

Felix Hixon South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina picked up another commitment on the defensive side of the ball Monday.

Defensive lineman Felix Hixon of Jackson High School in Jackson, Georgia announced a verbal commitment to the Gamecocks for Shane Beamer’s 2022 recruiting class..

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Hixon joins Jamaal Whyce as defensive line commits in the class.

Hixon made an official visit to South Carolina on June 7 and also considered Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech. 247Sports Composite, which factors in all networks, ranks Hixon as a three-star prospect.

Hixon had been offered by the Will Muschamp staff, and Beamer and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey targeted him shortly after coming to Columbia. Hixon said a major selling point to him on the Gamecocks was the new people in charge.

“Mainly the coach staff, especially Coach Lindsey and Coach Beamer,” Hixon said. “Coach Lindsey is my position coach and we’ve been in contact a lot. I feel like he’s a good coach that can develop me to get to the next level. Coach Beamer, he’s stepping in and I like the program he’s building. That’s something to be a part of.”

Hixon had 31 tackles, six for loss last season for Jackson High.

Beamer now has 15 commits from high school prospects for the Class of 2022. Hixon is believed to be the final recruit to go public with his commitment since Beamer’s string of “Welcome home” tweets that signal a new Gamecock has joined the fold.

Hixon is the 11th new commitment from a high school prospect since the year-long NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted June 1. Nine of the commits in the class are defensive players.

“I see the group coming in day by day, and I can see myself doing big things there, putting my name out there and helping the program succeed,” Hixon said. “They like my character and how I play. My aggressiveness off the ball, my quickness off the ball. I’m very explosive.”

Hixon, growing up in the heart of SEC country, also is excited over the prospects of playing in college football’s top league.

“Playing in the SEC, it’s the biggest conference and one of the most competitive conferences in college football,” Hixon said. “It means a lot having grown up seeing big time players come through the SEC. It will be an honor playing the SEC for myself, getting that experience, it will be great.”

Before Hixon’s announcement, USC’s group was just inside the Top 20 of the 247Sports Composite national team recruiting rankings.

— Phil Kornblut contributed to this story.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Landon Samson, WR

Kylic Horton, WR

Felix Hixon, DL

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Nick Emmanwori, S/LB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Emory Floyd, S